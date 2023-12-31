Home » Here are the 8 skills that I developed during this festive month. ~ Badalfohmoh
World

Here are the 8 skills that I developed during this festive month. ~ Badalfohmoh

by admin
Here are the 8 skills that I developed during this festive month. ~ Badalfohmoh

I don’t know if the end of year celebrations are the best but there is still something magical about them (laughs).

Beyond the festive aspect, I had a lot of fun this December. Not that I could go out every night or go on a trip, but just because I was able to learn-reinforce some skills that I was neglecting. In this post, I tell you about these skills that you can also further strengthen or acquire during the month of December.

1- In the kitchen

If I’ve been able to explore new recipes that I couldn’t afford before, it’s not just because I had a little more time. And quite the contrary, if I did it; you too are capable of it. By exploring new recipes this holiday season, you can improve your cooking skills. It’s not yet won since I’m still working on it, but I’m not far from getting there. Besides, I was able to make some croissants and spring rolls (it’s a treat that I really love.

Croissants and spring rolls made by me

2- Social skills

Family gatherings and get-togethers during the holidays provide opportunities to improve social and communication skills through interaction. This is a very good time to take an interest in others and their activities and thus strengthen ties.

3- Organizational skills

For example, planning events, making yourself available to all the five thousand invitations you often receive (laughs), eating everywhere, buying gifts and managing time during the holiday season requires developing your organizational skills.

4- Creative skills

Decorating Christmas, making greeting cards or creating handmade gifts certainly stimulates our creativity. This is a point to develop even more for me 😅.

See also  Blinken in Africa to revive the US. Challenge to Russia and China

5- Stress management

Managing each other’s demands and expectations during the holidays can help build resilience to stress. My children had to wait (for me) for Mother Christmas too long, because her Yango arrived late for them to receive the gifts, in any case it was stressful for them and myself.

6- Money management

Developing a budget for gifts and various celebrations can allow you to perfect your financial skills, some often start very early. Otherwise, welcome unnecessary spending.

7- Strategic planning

Devising strategies to make the most of time off (travel, excursions, tours, donations, etc.) can develop your strategic thinking. Try yourself more often!

8- Gratitude

Practicing gratitude during the holidays by recognizing the positive aspects of your life is sure to promote emotional well-being and mental balance.

These are the holidays, eat, drink, dance but also learn during the holidays: we

can do all that too at the same time.

Of the 08 skills, which have you already acquired?

Merry Christmas to all friends! Let’s take advantage of these moments and also think about those who are going through difficult times during this time!

With all my love, Badal.

C:Badal Fohmoh

You may also like

Digital nomadism in Italy, the third report signed...

Letter of the year 2024 for Cuba and...

Happy New Year 2024!

Cycling, Australian Rohan Dennis arrested for his wife’s...

Your web browser is not supported

Private life of Dragomir Bojanić Gidra | Entertainment

Kill the Justice League, a trailer dedicated to...

Putin attacks the Russian elite for attending controversial...

Protests against alleged electoral fraud continue in Serbia...

“Move On” is the first preview of Blowfuse’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy