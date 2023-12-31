Here are the 8 skills that I developed during this festive month. ~ Badalfohmoh

I don’t know if the end of year celebrations are the best but there is still something magical about them (laughs).

Beyond the festive aspect, I had a lot of fun this December. Not that I could go out every night or go on a trip, but just because I was able to learn-reinforce some skills that I was neglecting. In this post, I tell you about these skills that you can also further strengthen or acquire during the month of December.

1- In the kitchen

If I’ve been able to explore new recipes that I couldn’t afford before, it’s not just because I had a little more time. And quite the contrary, if I did it; you too are capable of it. By exploring new recipes this holiday season, you can improve your cooking skills. It’s not yet won since I’m still working on it, but I’m not far from getting there. Besides, I was able to make some croissants and spring rolls (it’s a treat that I really love.

Croissants and spring rolls made by me

2- Social skills

Family gatherings and get-togethers during the holidays provide opportunities to improve social and communication skills through interaction. This is a very good time to take an interest in others and their activities and thus strengthen ties.

3- Organizational skills

For example, planning events, making yourself available to all the five thousand invitations you often receive (laughs), eating everywhere, buying gifts and managing time during the holiday season requires developing your organizational skills.

4- Creative skills

Decorating Christmas, making greeting cards or creating handmade gifts certainly stimulates our creativity. This is a point to develop even more for me 😅.

5- Stress management

Managing each other’s demands and expectations during the holidays can help build resilience to stress. My children had to wait (for me) for Mother Christmas too long, because her Yango arrived late for them to receive the gifts, in any case it was stressful for them and myself.

6- Money management

Developing a budget for gifts and various celebrations can allow you to perfect your financial skills, some often start very early. Otherwise, welcome unnecessary spending.

7- Strategic planning

Devising strategies to make the most of time off (travel, excursions, tours, donations, etc.) can develop your strategic thinking. Try yourself more often!

8- Gratitude

Practicing gratitude during the holidays by recognizing the positive aspects of your life is sure to promote emotional well-being and mental balance.

These are the holidays, eat, drink, dance but also learn during the holidays: we

can do all that too at the same time.

Of the 08 skills, which have you already acquired?

Merry Christmas to all friends! Let’s take advantage of these moments and also think about those who are going through difficult times during this time!

With all my love, Badal.

C:Badal Fohmoh

