Here is the most expensive ice cream in the world. The price? 6,211 euros per ball – Corriere TV

Here is the most expensive ice cream in the world. The price? 6,211 euros per ball

Here is the most expensive ice cream in the world. The price? 6,211 euros per ball

It was created by the Japanese company Cellato with the collaboration of chef Tadayoshi Yamada

The taste entered in the Guinness Book of Records is called Byakuya and was created by the Japanese company Cellato with the collaboration of chef Tadayoshi Yamada. To make the most expensive ice cream in the world, it took a year and a half to ensure that the ingredients that make it up could marry in a balanced way. The reason for its high cost derives precisely from the value and rarity of these ingredients: the white truffle of Alba, Parmigiano Reggiano and sake kasu, as well as the addition of an edible gold leaf.

May 22, 2023 – Updated May 22, 2023 , 9:27 PM

