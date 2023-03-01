The new structure of the Business unit dedicated to large customers and the Public Administration has been launched in view of the spin-off

TIM launches the new organization of TIM Enterprise, the Business unit led by Elio Schiavo, Chief Enterprise & Innovative Solutions Officer of the Group, dedicated to the Public Administration and large customers.

Continuing the spin-off process announced on the occasion of the Capital Market Day of 7 July and approved by the Board of Directors in November, the Group reorganized the Business unit with the aim of fully exploiting all the reference assets relating to connectivity, Cloud, IoT and Cybersecurity.

Thanks to this new organisation, important synergies are expected, essential for making the Business unit even faster and more efficient in the design and sale of ICT and professional services. It is a more agile and integrated operating model that maximizes the benefits deriving from the organization. TIM Enterprise – with a team of over 5,000 people, the most widespread sales network in the country and 16 Data Centers built according to the highest standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability – will accompany the digital transformation of the Italian entrepreneurial system and the Public Administration, through a unique and distinctive end-to-end offer.

“We are the largest ICT platform in Italy and we want to consolidate our leadership in all the market sectors in which we operate”commented Elio Schiavo. “Keeping all our people around a single project will allow us to seize enormous opportunities and become protagonists in the digitalization process of the country system”.

During 2022, TIM Enterprise strengthened its leadership with results that recorded growth higher than that of the market. The increase in total and services revenues was, respectively, 8% and 11% compared to the previous year. Performance was driven by Cloud, Security and IoT services. The Group’s 2023-2025 business plan provides for TIM Enterprise to grow above the reference market, with a revenue CAGR of 6% over the plan horizon.