Lecce, the Court of Tax Justice cancels taxes for 8 million euros and condemns the Collection Agency

Ben 8 million euros of taxes were canceled by the Court of Tax Justice of 2nd degree of Puglia, which with sentence n.2794 he also condemned the collection agency to pay thousands of euros in court costs. The taxpayer, defended by Atty. Matteo Sances, had to face over two years of litigation to obtain justice and to ascertain what was clear from the beginning, namely that the claims concerned other subjects. The ruling was only recently made known as it has passed these days final, as it has not been challenged in the Supreme Court. The President of National VAT Numbers (PIN), the Dr. Antonio Sorrento: “The claims made by the collection agent concerned VAT penalties imposed on a company of which the tax payer was erroneously considered co-obligated. Once again, therefore, the difficulty of taxpayers to dialogue with the tax authorities emerges, even in cases like this where the error is obvious”.

Lecce, 8 million taxes cancelled. The complaint of associations and companies to the Court of Auditors

The National Vice President of the Consumer Movement, the Dr. Bruno Maizzi, points out that “The total lack of dialogue between the citizen and the Administration is nothing short of worrying but what makes us appalled in the case in question is that the concessionaire has continued to claim the sums despite the creditor body (i.e. the Revenue Agency of Lecce) had admitted the mistake. All of this therefore highlights a profound lack of dialogue even between the offices themselves. This led to a heavy sentence to pay the legal costs for the Collection Agency and that’s why both Consumer Movement and National VAT Numbers felt the duty to report the facts to the Court of Auditors. I remind you that the sentence to pay the legal fees of the institution concerns all of us since we are talking about public money”.

