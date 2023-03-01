The day after the tragic disappearance of the 17-year-old Thomas FabrisUlss 2 Marca Trevigiana has invited the 22 teammates of the boy, a player of The Basketball Team of Riese Pio X, to get vaccinated against Meningococcus type B.

Two of them are not resident in the province of Treviso and therefore were not called to present themselves. Of the remaining twenty, between players and staff members, 11 showed up for the vaccination. The date of Tommaso’s funeral will be set in the next few hours.

The condolences

Meanwhile the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta mourns the passing of the 17-year-old boy suffering from an aggressive form of meningitis. The entire community expresses their grief at the loss of this young life. “The situation immediately appeared very serious and despite the efforts of the emergency room and resuscitation doctors, Tommaso’s clinical picture was desperate – reads a note – for our community it is a difficult mourning even just to accept, because when a 17-year-old boy loses his life, it’s really hard to become aware of such a dramatic reality”.

The affection that is surrounding the boy’s family is testimony to how much he was well liked and respected by his community. “When I went to say goodbye to Tommaso in the hospital together with his family and many classmates, I saw such deep pain in everyone’s eyes that it left in each of us great discomfort and a sense of injustice” he concludes Luigi PellandaMayor of the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta.







