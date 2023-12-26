here’s the moment of the explosion – Corriere TV

Here is one of the videos published on social media of the Ukrainian attack in the port of Feodosia, in Russian-occupied Crimea

Here is one of the videos posted on social media of the Ukrainian attack which occurred on the night between 25 and 26 December in the port of Feodosia, in Russian-occupied Crimea. According to Ukrainian sources and according to local sources in Crimea, a Russian warship was hit and possibly sunk. There are no official confirmations.

December 26, 2023 – Updated December 26, 2023, 03:26

