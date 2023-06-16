Hidden advertising at the Sanremo Festival, Agcom sanctions Rai



Ansa A fine of 170 thousand euros, approved by the Commission for services and products of the Communications Authority. In Agcom’s sights, there is above all the case of hidden advertising on Instagram and the profile created by Amadeus during the 73rd Sanremo Festival. Only a reminder instead, for the disputed performance of Blanco who had destroyed the floral decoration on the Ariston stage.

Covert advertising More than four months after the end of the Sanremo Festival, the first measures arrive. The fine to Rai, voted by the majority, with the no of the commissioner Elisa Giomi, concerns “five episodes of failure to indicate the insertion of advertising messages and the case of hidden advertising of the social network Instagram and the profile of the conductor Amadeus”. In fact, the profile of the conductor and artistic director had been opened live on stage during the first evening with the complicity of the co-host

Clare Ferragni. Within a few days she had reached a million followers. Conducts evidently considered of medium gravity by the offices of the guarantee body which in fact applied a fine somewhere between 10 thousand and 250 thousand euros envisaged by the legislation.

Again with a majority, with Commissioner Giomi's no and President Giacomo Lasorella's abstention, the Authority's Council recalled Rai for the unscheduled performance of Blanco who, in the middle of the performance, had begun to kick and destroy the floral decoration on the Ariston stage, a carpet of red roses. In particular, "the failure to respect human dignity and the instigation to violence and for not having complied with the obligations, set forth in the current service contract, for the promotion and dissemination of contents that enhance the principles of protection of the legality and dignity of the person, as set out in the current service contract". For commissioner Massimiliano Capitanio, these are "decisions based on respect and protection of users, especially minors. Perhaps Blanco ended up the victim of a game bigger than him, but his staging was intolerable and to be condemned".

