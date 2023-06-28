Home » High temperatures in many places in the United States continue to affect about 62 million people – Teller Report Teller Report
World

High temperatures in many places in the United States continue to affect about 62 million people – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

High temperatures in many places in the United States continue to affect about 62 million people

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-28 09:35

CCTV news client news recently, a long-lasting heat wave has hit the southern United States, and most parts of the region have experienced dangerously high temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius and suffocating humid weather. Several states have issued heat warnings. Temperatures in parts of Texas reached above 46 degrees Celsius. According to data from the National Weather Service, about 62 million people across the United States have been affected by the hot weather.

Beginning on the 27th local time, many southern states, including Texas, Arizona, and Alabama, have issued high-temperature warnings, setting records for the highest temperature in history. Among them, the felt temperature in parts of southern and central Texas and the lower Mississippi River Basin reached above 46 degrees Celsius; in Dallas, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the felt temperature even exceeded 48 degrees Celsius during the day. San Angelo and Del Rio in Texas have experienced a temperature of more than 44 degrees Celsius for nearly a week, setting the highest local temperature records one after another.

The high temperature for many consecutive days has led to the emergence of death cases. On the 23rd local time, a 14-year-old boy died of high temperatures while hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas. A 66-year-old postman in Dallas collapsed while delivering mail and died hours later. The U.S. Postal Service said the local temperature felt as high as 46 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident.

See also  WHO released a risk assessment saying that the XBB.1.5 variant may cause an increase in the infection rate – yqqlm

The extreme heat has also caused road damage and power shortages. In Texas, where highways cracked and buckled from the heat, the state’s Department of Transportation reported multiple repairs to parts of the damaged roadway. Meanwhile, the state utility operator is calling on individuals and institutions to voluntarily conserve energy to reduce grid load. Affected by the previous strong storm, about 125,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma are still without power.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicts that this round of high temperature weather will continue for at least a week, and the affected areas will further expand in the next day or two, when Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas will all be affected.

You may also like

Wedding at the Rothschild house, the unknown “Versailles”...

IT-Alert, the first tests of the new national...

Russians on the beach in Crimea, but from...

Swedish police have authorized a demonstration in front...

Catalan feminists win the battle for toplessness in...

China’s ambassador to the EU: “Support for Ukraine’s...

African swine fever in RS Šamac and the...

Mandatory helmet for scooters. What does the new...

What is the IT-alert and why in Sicily...

Women present the tour “The club of feelings”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy