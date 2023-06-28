High temperatures in many places in the United States continue to affect about 62 million people – Teller Report Teller Report

High temperatures in many places in the United States continue to affect about 62 million people

CCTV news client news recently, a long-lasting heat wave has hit the southern United States, and most parts of the region have experienced dangerously high temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius and suffocating humid weather. Several states have issued heat warnings. Temperatures in parts of Texas reached above 46 degrees Celsius. According to data from the National Weather Service, about 62 million people across the United States have been affected by the hot weather.

Beginning on the 27th local time, many southern states, including Texas, Arizona, and Alabama, have issued high-temperature warnings, setting records for the highest temperature in history. Among them, the felt temperature in parts of southern and central Texas and the lower Mississippi River Basin reached above 46 degrees Celsius; in Dallas, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the felt temperature even exceeded 48 degrees Celsius during the day. San Angelo and Del Rio in Texas have experienced a temperature of more than 44 degrees Celsius for nearly a week, setting the highest local temperature records one after another.

The high temperature for many consecutive days has led to the emergence of death cases. On the 23rd local time, a 14-year-old boy died of high temperatures while hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas. A 66-year-old postman in Dallas collapsed while delivering mail and died hours later. The U.S. Postal Service said the local temperature felt as high as 46 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident.

The extreme heat has also caused road damage and power shortages. In Texas, where highways cracked and buckled from the heat, the state’s Department of Transportation reported multiple repairs to parts of the damaged roadway. Meanwhile, the state utility operator is calling on individuals and institutions to voluntarily conserve energy to reduce grid load. Affected by the previous strong storm, about 125,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma are still without power.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicts that this round of high temperature weather will continue for at least a week, and the affected areas will further expand in the next day or two, when Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas will all be affected.

