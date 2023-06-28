With the music flat rate, one of the oldest music streaming services “Napster” offers serious competition to Spotify & Co. As usual with the services, you can also cancel Napster at any time without any problems. We will show you exactly how this works here.

Anyone who notices during the test phase that certain devices are not supported or are generally not satisfied with the subscription or service can simply cancel the music flat rate.

Cancellation information

If you weren’t convinced by the trial membership or you just want to end your Napster subscription, you can do this without much effort or even by sending a cancellation letter via the browser settings.

Napster can always be terminated at the next debit date. If you have taken out the regular monthly subscription or are still in the test membership, you can simply end the subscription for the next month.

If you have chosen the annual payment method, you can of course cancel at any time, but depending on when the next billing date is, you will then have something of your subscription for even longer. You can of course continue to use the service until the respective end date.

This is how you end the subscription

You can cancel your Napster music flat rate membership in your browser as follows:

opens Napster in one new tab in the browser and log in with your details. Click or tap your in the top right corner Profile picture (or the empty circle) and choose “Manage Account” at. Image source: GIGA directly in the “Account Overview” do you find them “Cancel music flat rate” option, select this. Image source: GIGA Now you will be asked if you really want to cancel the Musc flat rate. Confirmed by the “I want to cancel” link selects. Here you will also be shown directly how long your current subscription is still valid (Image source: GIGA) Finally, you should Confirmation “Your music flat rate has been cancelled” get displayed. You will also receive the cancellation confirmation again at the specified e-mail address.

