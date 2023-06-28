César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard candidate”

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 09:40

Retired General César Milani harshly criticized Luis Juez, describing him as a “cardboard candidate” after the provincial elections last Sunday.

“The creeping @ljuez achieved a true feat: defeat in an election in which a very favorable outlook for Together for Change was envisioned. Luckily, the macrismo chose a cardboard candidate, a true marshal of defeat who spent his entire life as a parasite of the State, ”he wrote in his Twitter account. Twitter.

“Mouth mouth, bully, traitor and corrupt covered up by the media. The only thing he has been able to win is his passage without any glory through Argentine political life, ”he added in a tweet on that social network.

“I congratulate the people of Cordoba for choosing a management man like Martín Llaryora. I wish him success and I hope that the lives of all the compatriots of my beloved province continue to improve ”, the former head of the Army between the 2013-2015 period concluded in his message.

