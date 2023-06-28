Home » César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard candidate”
Entertainment

César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard candidate”

by admin
César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard candidate”

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 09:40

Retired General César Milani harshly criticized Luis Juez, describing him as a “cardboard candidate” after the provincial elections last Sunday.

“The creeping @ljuez achieved a true feat: defeat in an election in which a very favorable outlook for Together for Change was envisioned. Luckily, the macrismo chose a cardboard candidate, a true marshal of defeat who spent his entire life as a parasite of the State, ”he wrote in his Twitter account. Twitter.

“Mouth mouth, bully, traitor and corrupt covered up by the media. The only thing he has been able to win is his passage without any glory through Argentine political life, ”he added in a tweet on that social network.

“I congratulate the people of Cordoba for choosing a management man like Martín Llaryora. I wish him success and I hope that the lives of all the compatriots of my beloved province continue to improve ”, the former head of the Army between the 2013-2015 period concluded in his message.

See also  Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball Shoes First Exposure

You may also like

It is reported that the latest joint shoes...

State of Neuquén routes today, Wednesday June 28,...

Inventory of 15 footwear designs worth looking forward...

a policeman murdered his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law

HERMÈS Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection |...

Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex

There is black ice on the streets of...

League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Expansion Player Club”...

Claude Monet, the particular light of the Ligurian...

they would have stolen in the US more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy