Highlights from the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan

Events for the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2023) have commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the opening ceremony being attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and International Astronautical Federation (IAF) President Clay Murray. The conference, which will run from October 2 to 6, has brought together over 5,000 participants from 101 countries, including representatives from space agencies, the public sector, and the investment community. In addition, more than 150 entities are showcasing their products at exhibitions held during the conference.

President Murray expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for his support in organizing the conference and praised the preparations made for hosting the event. The opening ceremony featured various artistic and musical performances.

During his speech, President Aliyev addressed the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts in restoring territorial integrity and resolving the conflict, stating, “We ended the conflict. Having resolved the conflict, we preserved our dignity and restored international law.” He expressed disappointment in the failure of international organizations to achieve tangible results and emphasized the importance of implementing the United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region.

President Aliyev also discussed Azerbaijan’s contributions to the space sector, mentioning their membership in the international space club for over ten years and the country’s two communication satellites and one earth monitoring satellite. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s continued advancements in the field.

Baku’s hosting of the conference coincides with the 50th anniversary of the International Astronautical Congress, which was first held in the city in 1973. Despite being a newcomer, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in the satellite industry.

The conference’s general sponsor is the Chinese Astronautical Society, while companies such as SpaceX, the Turkish Space Agency, the Saudi Space Agency, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center are actively involved.

The conference, with the theme “Global Challenges and Opportunities: Giving Space a Chance,” will take place at the Baku Congress Center. The International Astronautical Congress is considered a significant annual event in the space sector and is organized by the International Astronautical Federation, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Paris. President Murray highlighted the Federation’s purpose of facilitating dialogue and collaboration among scientists worldwide.

As the conference continues, experts and industry leaders will participate in various events and symposiums, discussing the future of space exploration and the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector. The IAC-2023 promises to be an influential platform for shaping the future of space exploration and cooperation.

