Hiroshima Sun 2023 | Bologna, 6 August: the appointment of the floating lantern ceremony is renewed.

Hiroshima Sun

Floating Lantern Ceremony

11th edition

On 6 August 2023 at the Cavaticcio Park in Bologna, the unique event in Italy organized by Nipponica is back, born to remember the victims of the atomic explosion that hit the city of Hiroshima during the Second World War

The initiative looks to the present not only with a moment of reflection on the devastation of current wars but also with attention to the communities of Romagna affected by the flood last May

The fundraising of the 2023 edition will be destined for a project for the restoration of damaged schools promoted by the Regional School Office for Emilia-Romagna

In addition to the floating lantern ceremony, the park will host a children’s workshop, a solidarity dinner and a theatrical performance that will debut right here

On August 6, 2023 at the Cavaticcio Park in Bologna, the long-awaited appointment with Il sole di Hiroshima is renewed. Floating Lantern Ceremony. The event born in 2009 from an idea of ​​Nipponica, a Japanese culture festival, intends to commemorate the victims of the atomic explosion that hit the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, during the Second World War.

Having become a point of reference in the Bolognese summer agenda, the event with free admission is designed around the floating lantern ceremony, tōrōnagashi in Japanese.

At dusk the lanterns, distributed in response to an offering, will illuminate the Cavaticcio for a collective ritual that has its roots in the tragedy that struck Japan 78 years ago but which necessarily looks to the future.

The formula of The Sun of Hiroshima connects the atomic holocaust of 1945 with current events. Therefore the ceremony of the floating lanterns, an event that has no equal in Italy, will necessarily remember the people who live today the discomfort and desolation of the Ukrainian war and all wars.

Since its inception, the event has always had a solidarity aspect. This year’s edition cannot fail to look at the Romagna area devastated by the floods of last May. The proceeds from the traditional charity collection will be used for the reconstruction of some schools damaged by the disaster: Il sole di Hiroshima joins the campaign ofregional school office for Emilia-Romagna Adopt a school. The purpose of the initiative is precisely this: to transform every lit lantern into a beacon of hope for the future.

At 9 pm, shortly before the ceremony scheduled for 9.30 pm, a performance curated by Gianluca Guidotti, Enrica Sangiovanni and Tatsunori Kano will make its debut at the Cavaticcio Hamlet in Hiroshima, produced by Archiviozeta and Nipponica included in the Percorsi di pace project.

