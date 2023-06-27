Circular 17/2023 completes the framework of the clarifications of the Revenue Agency on deductions and deductions in the 730/2023 model and in the tax return. the practice document focuses on home bonuses and building subsidies: a useful tool also for the verification of documentation by CAF and professionals

They go on instructions provided byRevenue Agency on deductions and deductions related to tax return 2023.

After circulars number 14 and 15 of last June 19, circular number 17 of June 26, 2023 provides indications on the house bonus and at building subsidies.

The substantial practice document summarizes the normative framework relating to the various concessions: from the one for the recovery of the building heritage, to the sismabonus, passing through the green bonus, the facades bonus, theecobonus and the superbonus.

The circular, which refers to the clarifications previously provided with other documents of practice, adds the new clarifications that have arrived in the last year.

The document is a thought tool for CAF and professionalsas the list of the is also provided documentation which must be presented by the taxpayer to the authorized intermediaries.

Home bonus, instructions from the Revenue on building subsidies

With the circular number 17 of 26 June, the Revenue Agency completes the picture of the clarifications relating to the tax return 2023.

Revenue Agency – Circular number 17 of 26 June 2023

Collection of practice documents that refer to expenses for income deductions, deductions and tax credits. The instructions for completing the personal income tax return and for affixing the compliance visa for the 2022 tax year.

The full-bodied document of practice adds to those already published on 19 June, on the subject of deductions and deductions:

circular number 14/2023; circular number 15/2023.

The latest published practice document summarizes the normative framework and practice, relating to home bonuses.

Specifically, the different ones are taken into consideration building subsidies which find space in the 730 model, in the PF income model and in general in the 2023 tax return.

The different aspects relating to multi-year deductions concerning expenses for building works are treated systematically.

The text is organized into paragraphs that follow the order of the tables relating to the model 730/2023in order to allow you to quickly locate the clarifications of interest for CAF, professionals and taxpayers.

After the premise, the first facilitation taken into consideration is that relating to the costs for the following interventions:

For each of the home bonuses, the general aspects are summarized, the subjects who can benefit from the deduction, the limits established by law and more specific aspects such as, for example, the terms of payment.

For each facilitation, i staves in which the specific information must be entered, within the tax return and the model 730/2023.

From the eco-bonus to the superbonus, the instructions of the Revenue on home subsidies

In addition to the home bonuses, the others are different concessions the explanations of which are given in the practice document.

Among these, for example, the one related to the installation of charging stations for electric cars. Furthermore, there is no lack of information on the costs related to the mobile bonuses and appliances.

Space also for the eco-bonus, the main facilitation linked to interventions aimed at energy saving.

The superbonus is also inevitable, with a summary of the various beneficiaries of the facilitation which has been affected by numerous regulatory interventions that have profoundly changed the discipline.

The clarifying document also includes space for regulatory news relating to the assignment of credit.

Home bonus, the documentation to be presented to CAF and professionals

Circular 17/2023 has the objective, as underlined in the introduction, to provide a useful tool both for CAF and professionals, and for the same offices of the Revenue Agency.

The practice document lists the documentationincluding substitutive declarations, which taxpayers must exhibit to CAF and professionals.

This documentation must be provided for the verification necessary for the affixing of the conformity visa and for conservation.

The same documents that are in the list are what will be control object by the Revenue Agency.

Among the documents listed there are also those relating to proof of paymentin cases where it is necessary.

As highlighted by the Revenue Agency:

“The Agency’s power of control over the taxpayer regarding the verification of the existence of the subjective requisites to benefit from the various tax concessions remains unaffected, as well as the control over the substitutive declarations presented by the taxpayer.”

The document also provides an exemplary list of the declarations that can be made by the taxpayer for the purpose of certifying the subjective conditions for the recognition of deductions, deductions and tax credits.

