Home World The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring ports completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month – yqqlm
World

The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring ports completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month – yqqlm

by admin

The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring ports completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 08:33

The latest data reported by the CCTV news client shows that on October 21, the country’s freight logistics operated in an orderly manner, and the monitored port’s completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month.

According to the monitoring and summary data of the Office of the Leading Group for Logistics Guarantee of the State Council, on October 21, the national railway freight continued to maintain a high level of operation, transporting 10.206 million tons of goods, a month-on-month increase of 0.76%; the national expressway trucks passed 7.4561 million, a month-on-month increase. An increase of 0.2%; the monitored ports completed a cargo throughput of 33.405 million tons, a month-on-month increase of 2.4%, and completed a container throughput of 749,000 TEUs, a month-on-month increase of 5.4%; civil aviation guaranteed 792 cargo flights (including 560 international cargo flights and domestic cargo flights). 232 classes), down 2.8% month-on-month; postal express collection volume was about 321 million pieces, down 1.5% month-on-month; delivery volume was about 336 million pieces, down 0.9% month-on-month.

See also  COP26: The United Nations Climate Conference reached the first coal reduction agreement in history, but it was not enough to achieve the "1.5 degrees Celsius" target-BBC News

You may also like

The U.S. military’s most hidden submarine rarely appears...

Tehran’s military aids Moscow, Ukraine’s foreign minister advises...

Ϊˡȥ ¹ͣծɲͨ2000ŷԪԴ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

In the shoes of an MEP: “Esposizione Europa”,...

Bbc: Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi would be under...

Talks between White House and Elon Musk on...

Bbc: the Iranian athlete who competed without a...

Assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump will have...

Logistics is guaranteed to be smooth | Railway...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy