The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring ports completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 08:33

The latest data reported by the CCTV news client shows that on October 21, the country’s freight logistics operated in an orderly manner, and the monitored port’s completed cargo throughput increased by 2.4% month-on-month.

According to the monitoring and summary data of the Office of the Leading Group for Logistics Guarantee of the State Council, on October 21, the national railway freight continued to maintain a high level of operation, transporting 10.206 million tons of goods, a month-on-month increase of 0.76%; the national expressway trucks passed 7.4561 million, a month-on-month increase. An increase of 0.2%; the monitored ports completed a cargo throughput of 33.405 million tons, a month-on-month increase of 2.4%, and completed a container throughput of 749,000 TEUs, a month-on-month increase of 5.4%; civil aviation guaranteed 792 cargo flights (including 560 international cargo flights and domestic cargo flights). 232 classes), down 2.8% month-on-month; postal express collection volume was about 321 million pieces, down 1.5% month-on-month; delivery volume was about 336 million pieces, down 0.9% month-on-month.