HONDA Tests begin in Japan of the hydrogen truck prototype created in collaboration with Isuzu – Companies

Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have begun demonstration testing on public roads in Japan of the Giga Fuel Cell, a fuel cell (FC)-powered heavy-duty truck currently under co-development between the two companies.

Thanks to these demonstration tests, which will last until September 2024, the two companies will continue to make progress in collecting data, accumulating knowledge and identifying technical problems with a view to market introduction in 2027. The prototype used for the demonstration tests is of the same type as the one exhibited at the Isuzu Group stand at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. It should also be noted that the demonstration tests are conducted on public roads in Japan to verify the potential of the use of hydrogen fuel and the practicality of FC trucks.

Isuzu and Honda believe that FC technology, which uses hydrogen as a CO2-free fuel, will be effective in achieving carbon neutrality for heavy-duty trucks, which are required to achieve high-efficiency transportation (with driving capability long distance, large load capacity and fast refueling).

After signing an agreement in January 2020 to conduct joint research on FC-powered heavy-duty trucks, the two companies have worked on verifying the compatibility of the FC system and heavy-duty trucks and establishing a foundation for core technologies, such as vehicle control technologies. The two companies plan to introduce the production model to the market in 2027, making full use of the technology, experience and knowledge gained through joint research.

