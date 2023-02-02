BEIJING – “Hello Hong Kong”. Dancing, singing, neon light shows, videos of celebrities, officials and business executives streamed during the ceremony this morning at the Convention and Exhibition Centre. John Leethe governor, goes big to try to revitalize the tourism sectorattracting investors and businesses to the financial hub which needs to recover after three years of harsh Covid restrictions.
