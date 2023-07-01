“Hong Kong’s “Tram Free Ride Day” kicks off, allowing unlimited rides for citizens”

Hong Kong citizens are in for a treat as the city celebrates the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with the launch of the “‘Celebrating Together and Creating the Future Together’ the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Free Ride Day for Chinese Enterprises Serving Community Trams.” This annual event, organized by the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and its member companies, aims to bring the community together and commemorate the city’s progress.

On July 1, the event commenced with a launching ceremony at the Western District Tramway Factory. The participating trams were adorned with slogans such as “Celebrating the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the free tram ride day for Chinese enterprises serving the community” and “Celebrating the future together, please take Ding Ding for free for 5 days.” The trams traversed the main streets of Hong Kong Island, creating a festive and peaceful atmosphere complemented by the sounds of the iconic “ding ding” and the decorations of national flags and SAR flags hanging throughout the city.

Hong Kong citizens expressed their delight at the opportunity to take part in the five-day free tram ride. Huang Jianming, a Hong Kong citizen, shared his happiness, stating, “Today is the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. Today, you can participate in the ding-ding car ride for 5 consecutive days for free, so that everyone can go sightseeing along the way and see the beautiful scenery. I feel very happy and very happy to be able to participate in this event.” Another citizen, Yao Laiwen, highlighted the excitement among the citizens, saying, “Since the news of this event came out, the citizens who heard it were very, very happy.”

The “Tram Free Ride Day” event will span from July 1st to July 5th, allowing all Hong Kong citizens to enjoy unlimited rides on the trams. This presents the perfect opportunity for the residents to explore the bustling city, admire the scenic beauty along the Hong Kong Island Tramway, and share in the joy of the city’s return to China.

