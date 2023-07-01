PlayStation Plus July Lineup: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake, and More!

PlayStation TW Reveals PlayStation Plus July Lineup with Exciting Free Games

Taipei, Taiwan – PlayStation TW has recently announced the arrival of PlayStation Plus (PS Plus), a value-added online service, in July. The highly anticipated lineup for this month’s free games includes popular titles such as “Decisive Moment: Black Ops Cold War,” “Psycho Hitman Remake,” and “Endling – Extinction is Forever” for both PS5 and PS4 dual-platforms.

One of the highlights of this month’s free game selection is “Decisive Moment: Black Ops Cold War” from the renowned Call of Duty franchise. Set during the Cold War in the 1980s, players will delve into the intricacies of geopolitics while uncovering crucial historical events and brutal truths in an immersive single-player campaign. Prepare to engage in fierce battles across significant locations like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, and the headquarters of the Soviet National Security Council. Currently priced at 1899 yuan on the PS store, this game promises endless hours of thrilling gameplay.

Another exciting inclusion in the July lineup is “Alan Wake Remastered.” This gripping narrative follows the story of troubled writer Alan Wake, as he embarks on a mission to find his missing wife, Alice. Set in the mysterious town of Bright Falls in the Pacific Northwest, Wake stumbles upon horrifying pages of a story that he seemingly wrote but has no recollection of. As he reads through the unfolding story, he must confront supernatural forces that seek to possess and manipulate anyone they come across, forcing Wake to battle them with nothing but a flashlight, pistol, and his deteriorating sanity. With its current price set at 890 yuan on the PS store, “Alan Wake Remastered” offers players a truly captivating and spine-chilling experience.

Finally, players can also enjoy “Endling – Extinction is Forever,” an enchanting adventure game told from the perspective of the last surviving mother fox on Earth. In a world ravaged by human activities and the relentless destruction of nature’s most precious resources, players must navigate through beautifully designed 3D side-scrolling landscapes. Their primary goal is to protect, nurture, and ensure the survival of adorable furry creatures with distinct personalities and fears. Priced at 890 yuan on the PS store, “Endling – Extinction is Forever” provides a heartwarming and thought-provoking gaming experience.

The PlayStation Plus July free games will be available for basic, upgrade, and premium members from July 4th to July 31st. Players can look forward to immersing themselves in the thrilling worlds of “Decisive Moment: Black Ops Cold War,” “Alan Wake Remastered,” and “Endling – Extinction is Forever” on both PS5 and PS4 platforms. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join these captivating adventures and expand your gaming library with PlayStation Plus.

