Hong Kong Chief Executive Prioritizes National Security Policies in Second Policy Address

write a title for this article Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 25 Title: Create a new situation in the development of the Federation of Industry and Commerce and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the private economy – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce gathers people’s hearts and inspires strengthXinhua News Agency reporter”Unite the broad masses of private economic professionals more closely around the Party and continuously create new prospects for the development of the Federation of Industry and Commerce.” On October 24, General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, affirming the National Federation of Industry and Commerce The important contribution made by the Federation of Industry and Commerce has clarified the significance, direction, theme and tasks of the work of the Federation of Industry and Commerce, put forward ardent hopes and clear requirements for the majority of private economic people, and provided fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in the work of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in the new era and promoting the healthy development of the private economy. .General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter deeply inspired and excited the officials and workers of the Federation of Industry and Commerce system, and made the majority of private economic people feel deeply concerned and concerned. Everyone said that they will be guided by the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, keep in mind the instructions, bravely shoulder the mission, concentrate on development, and promote the cause of the Federation of Industry and Commerce to achieve new and greater achievements on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation. Open up a broader space for the high-quality development of the private economy.The work of the Federation of Industry and Commerce is an important part of the party’s united front work and economic workThe Federation of Industry and Commerce is a people’s organization and chamber of commerce organization under the leadership of the Party. The cause of the Federation of Industry and Commerce is an important part of the cause of the Party and the country.”General Secretary Xi Jinping’s affirmation of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce in his congratulatory letter is a great encouragement to us.” After studying the congratulatory letter carefully, Hu Linhui, director of the Research Office of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, said: “We will keep in mind the instructions to further enhance the party’s leadership over the private economy. It is our responsibility to work with the cohesion of private economic people, play a good role as a bridge and assistant, and write a new chapter in the united front work of the private economy.”Zhang Shangdong, former deputy inspector of the General Office of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, repeatedly read General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and was deeply moved: “As General Secretary Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory letter, over the past 70 years, the Federation of Industry and Commerce has always adhered to the party’s leadership. The Federation of Industry and Commerce will definitely grasp the new situation firmly. The central task of the party and the country in the new era is to continuously strengthen the ideological and political guidance of the majority of private economic people, and to play a role in building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.”Zhang Xinghai, chairman of the Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce and chairman of Thalys Automobile, said: “I will integrate the spirit of the congratulatory letter into actual work, publicize and implement the party and the country’s policies, laws and regulations to promote the healthy development of the private economy, and continue to promote private enterprises. Chongqing’s practice of high-quality development.”The chamber of commerce affiliated to the Federation of Industry and Commerce is an important organizational support for the united front work of the private economy.General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter gave Li Meng, President of the Beijing Young Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce, a clearer understanding of the future work direction: “As a young entrepreneur in the new era, I will keep in mind the General Secretary’s instructions, solidly promote my own construction, continue to deepen the reform of the Chamber of Commerce, and promote The work of the Federation of Industry and Commerce is carried out to consolidate the ideological foundation of young entrepreneurs and build a consensus for progress.”Unite the broad masses of private economic people more closely around the party”General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter made me more aware of the importance of ‘strengthening ideological and political leadership’.” Xiang Qitao, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Zoucheng Committee of Shandong Province and secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, said that in recent years they have given full play to the role of the Federation of Industry and Commerce. Private economic professionals play a guiding role in the ideological and political construction and promote the mutual promotion of party building and industry co-construction.”In the next step, we will continue to work hard on innovating party-building work methods in the private economic field and further gather the power of private entrepreneurs.” Xiang Qitao said.From General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Joint Industry and Commerce Committee who attended the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and participated in the joint meeting, to this congratulatory letter, we have promoted the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy. “Two health” is always the key word.Chen Jin, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Fuzhou Municipal Party Committee and Party Secretary of the Fuzhou Federation of Industry and Commerce, said that the Fuzhou Federation of Industry and Commerce will keep in mind the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, carry forward the ideological essence of the “3820” strategic project, and unite and lead the majority of private entrepreneurs to inherit the Fujian business spirit and Carry forward the spirit of “dare to be the first in the world, love to work hard and you will win”, continue to focus on the theme of promoting “two health”, and give full play to the service and guidance role of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in the reform and development of private enterprises.”General Secretary Xi Jinping once again emphasized the ‘two health’ in his congratulatory letter, making our future work more targeted.” According to Dong Limin, chairman of the Tianjin Binhai New Area Federation of Industry and Commerce, creating a good business environment is important to promote the high-quality development of private enterprises. One ring. “In the next step, we will continue to focus on hot topics such as corporate financing and rights protection, and strive to create a business-friendly, fair and transparent business environment to attract more companies to settle down.”After learning the congratulatory letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping for the first time, Chen Zhilie, Chairman of the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVOC High-Tech Holdings Group, thought deeply about how to better and solidly promote the high-quality development of the private economy.”As private entrepreneurs in the new era, we should focus on our main business, continue to innovate and seek development.” Chen Zhilie said that he will take serving the country through industry as his own responsibility, strive to be the vanguard of self-reliance and self-reliance with high-level science and technology, and unite and lead Guangdong private enterprises Everyone works hard and continues to create new competitive advantages with high-quality development.”General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter makes the cadres and workers of the grassroots federation of industry and commerce feel warmer.” Sang Yao, chairman of the Wujin District Federation of Industry and Commerce in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, said that they will further build a solid ideological foundation for private enterprises and the party committee and government to work together in the same direction, focusing on For the hot needs of private enterprises such as government-enterprise exchanges, management optimization, and collaborative innovation, we will continue to provide accurate and efficient services to benefit…