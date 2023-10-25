Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu delivered his second policy address, titled “Strive for Economic Development, Benefit People’s Livelihood and Add Happiness,” but focused primarily on national security and patriotism education policies. Lee emphasized the need to safeguard national security and warned against external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs. He proposed policies to implement the newly passed “Patriotism Education Law” and reiterated his strategy of attracting enterprises and talents. However, scholars believe that there will be a contradiction between national security policies and attracting investment, potentially compromising the attraction of overseas talents. Lee also confirmed the completion of the controversial Article 23 legislation, which requires Hong Kong to legislate on national security by 2024. Pro-establishment figures support the legislation, while opposition members urge clarification on the difference between Article 23 and China‘s National Security Law. Lee also discussed plans to improve critical infrastructure network security and promote national education in line with the content of the Patriotism Education Law. He emphasized the need to train civil servants to proactively safeguard national interests and revise the discipline of civil servants. Experts believe that this policy address reflects the political importance placed on national security, but there is a potential contradiction between national security and economic development. They argue that while national security is crucial for Hong Kong, it may deter foreign investors and affect the economy. Additionally, Hong Kong recently experienced severe typhoons and heavy rains, prompting a call to strengthen the city’s ability to deal with extreme weather.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Prioritizes National Security Policies in Second Policy Address
by admin
