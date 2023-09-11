Hong Kong Returns to Normal Operations after Heavy Rains: Work and School Resume for Citizens

Hong Kong Returns to Normal After Widespread Flooding

Hong Kong has largely returned to normal operations following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding in the region. Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government, Chan Kwok-kee, announced this during a joint press conference held on September 10.

During the press conference, Chan Kwok-kee stated that all government departments have made significant efforts to address the aftermath of the heavy rain. As a result, Hong Kong has generally returned to normal conditions. With the exception of some areas, citizens can resume their daily activities such as going to work and school without major disruptions.

Although some schools may not be able to resume face-to-face classes due to ongoing cleaning operations or unfavorable campus conditions, the Education Bureau will make alternative arrangements and inform parents and students accordingly. The bureau will also maintain close communication with schools to provide necessary support.

In terms of transportation, most of the daytime routes for franchised buses have resumed service, and the railways have generally returned to normal operations. The Highways Department and relevant contractors have completed cleaning major arterial roads and bus routes, including repairs on damaged roads. While some routes might require rerouting, shortening, or partial suspension, all daytime routes and railway services are operating smoothly.

Despite the return to normalcy, the Hong Kong SAR government remains vigilant as the Observatory forecasts rain for tonight and tomorrow. The relevant departments will prioritize the necessary aftermath tasks to ensure society can fully resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-kee reiterated the government’s commitment to putting the people first and addressing their urgent needs during the aftermath of the rainstorm. The government will closely monitor road and market conditions, activating the “Emergency Traffic Coordination Center” to ensure smooth traffic and public transport services. Additionally, they will maintain close contact with operators and relevant government departments.

The SAR government urges citizens to remain cautious during this period of transition back to normal conditions. With continuous efforts and prompt action, the government aims to minimize any further disruptions and restore full functionality to society.

Reporting from Hong Kong, this is Liu Xuanting.

