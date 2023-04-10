The report about the Vukosavljević family touched the hearts of many sincere friends of human destinies.

Source: Hido Muratović

Philanthropist Nazim Halitović, a native of Paljevo near Tutin, came specially from Germany to meet a forgotten family of six and hand over the money for the purchase of a house to this troubled family, reports Independent.

The joy on the faces of the three beautiful girls could not be hidden, and there were also tears of joy because the benefactor from Germany fulfilled their two big wishes, besides the biggest wish for their brother to get well, since the little one suffers from cerebral palsy.

“I would like to thank Uncle Nazim very much,” said one of the sisters through tears.

Nazim, a great benefactor, provided the family of six with a large house with a yard and a bathroom.

“We wanted to build a house for the Vukosavljević family, but something better appeared, which is an even bigger house with a larger yard and square footage, and we decided to jointly buy a house for this family so that they too could feel happiness on this earth. For this reason I am with them today and I wish them all the best in life, both for me and for them.” said Nazim Halitović.

Together with his family and sons, he donated a total of 20,000 euros.

“I did not come here to expose myself, but to encourage other people who have the opportunity to help others regardless of their religion and nation, to every person who is in trouble.” he said.

See also Access to nearly 200 cities in Europe, China-Europe freight train opens up a new Asia-Europe international transportation channel_News Center_China Net

House for the Vukosavljević family Source: Hido Muratović

Marina Vukosavljević, mother of four children, could not hide her tears and gratitude.

“First of all, thank you very much, and uncle Nazim and his family for helping us and meeting my children, we don’t need them, it’s important that they have a roof over their heads and that they have the conditions for a normal life. When I’m your first once I saw it, I felt safe, just like when they told us that our wish would come true and that my children would have a roof over their heads and would start to smile.” said a grateful Marina Vukosavljević.

Goran Vukosavljević, the head of the tortured and forgotten family, also expressed his gratitude.

“I believed above all in God. I want to thank Nazim, my brother, who did all this for us, and to all those who participated, who fulfilled our wishes. I also want to thank Sarah Bero who came to help and provided a car for my son who is sick. To all the women who were there with us and did not leave us, but started a collection campaign, may God give them all the best”said the host.

The snow that fell during the night did not prevent Goran’s wife and daughters from visiting their new home, where this family will have normal living conditions provided by good people.

“Not even in my dreams could I have hoped for this, I have no father, I am an orphan, from today I consider you my father, I will carry you in my heart for the rest of my life”said Marina.

“Today is Angelina’s birthday and this is the most beautiful gift for her birthday.” said mother Marina through tears, who could not hide her emotions, as well as her daughters who did not leave the arms of the benefactor.

Let us remind you that the members of the six-member Vukosavljević family from Rožaj did not have basic living conditions, they lived in 20 square meters. They had no bathroom, kitchen, room for their children. In addition, they are real fighters, because they have a son who suffers from cerebral palsy, and the little one has had 24 operations so far. Well, without the basic conditions for life, they couldn’t even make life easier for the sick boy Bogdan, reported humanitarian Hido Muratović.

(WORLD)