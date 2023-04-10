How does depression manifest itself, what are the symptoms and how can it be treated? Depression is one of the main mood disorders and is spreading more and more in the population, so much so that the WHO has defined it as the ‘evil of the century’. Increasing cases of depression with related pathologies in generation Z and in the younger ones, who need concrete help and psychological support. It should be noted that depression must be distinguished with an adequate differential diagnosis from feelings of sadness and from the pain caused by mourning, which are completely physiological and transitory.

When it comes to depression it should also be remembered that it is necessary to evaluate whether it is Major Depressive Disorder or other mood disorders, such as dysthymia or bipolar disorder.

What are the symptoms of depression

I symptoms of depression they are many and vary according to the type of mood disorder that the subject presents, both in terms of type and variety and relative duration. Generally, it manifests itself with a deflected mood for all or most of the day, accompanied by a lack of motivation, initiative and will. Intrusive thoughts of self-worth, inadequacy, guilt, and rumination are very common.

Negative and sometimes catastrophic thoughts take over, throwing the subject into a painful state of continuous suffering. From this derives the lack of pleasure for any activity, up to social withdrawal. In the most serious cases, the person is no longer able to work and complete even the most trivial daily activities.

On a physical level there are many symptoms of depression and they vary from individual to individual: very common is the sense of tiredness and exhaustion, sleep and sexual disorders. Among the somatizations we find migraine, digestive system disorders, muscle pain or discomfort. Very often, depression is associated with anxiety, with or without panic attacks.

What are the causes of depression?

Given that it is impossible to list the causes of depression and that each individual is a system in itself, it is possible that the reasons underlying a mood disorder are the combination of various causes, from genetic to purely biological ( related to neurotransmitter or hormonal alterations), up to psychological and social factors, which can contribute to the onset of depression.

How to treat depression

Treating depression is not easy and, first of all, it is necessary to make a differential diagnosis based on the uniqueness of each subject. Usually, a pharmacological treatment prescribed by a professional is combined with a course of psychotherapy.

The support of family members and the social network of those who suffer from it is important: never make the subject feel guilty for his lack of will, which certainly cannot be resolved with banal invitations to react. In doing so, we only exponentially increase the sense of ineffectiveness and inadequacy that already cause so much suffering.

Sources and insights:

Watkins, E.R. (2018). Rumination-focused cognitive therapy for depression. Trent:

EricksonNational Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH), Depression: General information on many aspects of depression, including treatment and therapies, educational materials, and information on research and clinical trials

Beck A.

(1976), Cognitive Therapy and the Emotional Disorders, International Universities Press, New York. Cited in: Arieti S., Bemporad J. (1978), Severe and mild depression. The psychotherapeutic orientation. Ed. it., Feltrinelli Editore, Milan, 1981

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED

News“/>