10/04/2023 – 15:49 Santiago

Juan Saavedra published a statement on his social networks on Monday, explaining what happened recently in the Patio del Indio Froilán with a young disabled man. In this sense, he not only denied the facts but also told why he separated the boy from the group that was dancing.

First of all, the artist revealed that he found out today from a friend about everything that was happening and that he had “no bad intentions” with Diego Ibáñez. Immediately afterwards, he proceeded to recount how the events unfolded.

“The young people with a 7-year-old boy from the Juan Saavedra Academy invite me to dance with them. I enter and see behind me a boy jumping, disabled, he was missing a leg, he was going in and out. And there was the 7-year-old monkey who there could be, inadvertently, a stumble”.

Continuing with his defense, Saavedra explained that with his “right hand” he told the young man “stop a little while they are tapping” and since he “did not hear it” and kept “going in and out”, again he told him “get away brother, they are dancing. And he, jumping”.

However, this would not have culminated there since once the chacarera finished -always according to the story of the renowned dancer- he went to sit down and began to be verbally attacked by people who were on the “side” of the round and who observed what What was happening.

“If I had been misplaced, violent, I would answer them with punches because that being was causing that… For me those people were a nightmare,” he said.

Finally, in another section of the video, Saavedra confessed that he would like to have a meeting with Ibáñez at some point: “Greet him, meet him, know. I hope we get to hug. Let’s have a drink and eat something together and with that family, with that violent tone of aggressiveness, I would also like to greet you.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

