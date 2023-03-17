Home World House submerged in snow, to get out a man had to dig a 4-meter-high tunnel – Corriere TV
World

(LaPresse) Unique images continue to arrive from California, hit in recent weeks by record snowfalls capable of submerging entire houses. There are several clips on Twitter showing villas covered in snow whose owners were forced to dig tunnels to access them. Impressive is the work built by Miles Clark, a citizen of Olympic Valley in the northwest of Tahoe City, who had to dig a tunnel almost 4 meters high to be able to enter his house. (LaPresse)

March 17, 2023 – Updated March 17, 2023, 4:34 pm

