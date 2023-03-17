Home Sports Serie A2 on TV – Game Of The Week #25: Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Reale Mutua Turin
Sports

by admin
Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the television programming of the “Game Of The Week” for the twenty-fifth day of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 championship, twelfth return.
The selected race is broadcast clear on the LNP PASS platform.
All the other championship races are offered in live streaming (and on-demand) on the LNP PASS platform, for season ticket holders.

Sunday 19 March, 5.00 pm
ACQUA S.BERNARDO CANTU’ – REAL MUTUA TURIN
Pala FitLine, Desio (Mb)

commentary: Niccolò Trigari
Technical comment: Paul Lepore

CLEAR
– Direct platform LNP PASS (lnppass.legapallacanestro.com)
– Live on channel MS CHANNEL, platform TIVUSAT, free access channels (satellite, free to air)
– Live on channel Twitch Italbasketofficial (streaming, unencrypted)

SATELLITE
– Direct on the platform SKY channel 814 MS Channel (satellite, pay)

