Home » housing policies. 26 families moved from the former convent in via Alloro to Boccadifalco
World

housing policies. 26 families moved from the former convent in via Alloro to Boccadifalco

by admin
housing policies. 26 families moved from the former convent in via Alloro to Boccadifalco

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

From today, the 26 families who occupied the former convent of Santa Maria della Pietà in via Alloro have moved to the reception facility of the OPCER (Opera Pia Cardinale Ernesto Ruffini) in Boccadifalco, in which the families…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Housing policies. 26 families transferred from the former convent in via Alloro to Boccadifalco appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war of 27 August. New Kiev raids on the strategic bridge in Kherson

You may also like

TPER / Drivers wanted: TPL operator responds with...

Udine, De Toni: ‘I won, my sleeves are...

Alberto & García, critic of his album La...

Albums of my life: Pello Artabe (Christians)

Air France and Airbus acquitted of manslaughter charges...

Pope congratulates Eastern Churches on Easter – Vatican...

Van Aš Vavrinka Srpska open | Sport

Sudan, army against paramilitaries. Now Khartoum fears looting...

to Lecce the Final Eight of the tournament

Isabeli Fontana is the star of the Pierre...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy