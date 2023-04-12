Red Star are currently in the fourth hat for the Champions League group stage, but there is a good chance that will change ahead of the draw.

Crvena zvezda is one step away from the championship title in the Superliga, that is, in the next match against TSC, in the first round of the playoffs, they will be able to officially confirm winning the title. In this way, Crvena zvezda will become the first participant in the group stage of the Champions League for the 2023/24 season, so along with the “counting of money” from UEFA, the fantasizing of red and white fans about who they could win in the draw in Nyon, which is scheduled for the very end of August.

Until then, Zvezda will closely follow the events in championships across Europe, of which it directly depends on whether it will be in the third or fourth hatwhich is not negligible at all, i.e. many times it has been proven that a good draw is “half the battle” in the group phase of the elite competition.

If all championships were to end tomorrow, Crvena zvezda would be in fourth placethe weakest hat, writes well-informed statistician “PlayTony” who has been involved in calculations in European competitions for years.

Red Star enters the season with 42,000 points, as much as Lazio, currently the second-placed team in Italy, so they would remain first below the line where Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle United (England), Union Berlin (Germany) and Lance (France). So, mostly the teams from the “league of five” that made surprises in the championships.

However, it does not end there. If the results in Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Germany coincide, the star could “break into” the third hat. What exactly does that entail?

At “Marakana” they will cheer for Sparta Prague to “take” the title instead of Slavia Prague, for Dnipro to be the champion of Ukraine instead of Shakhtar, i.e. for Freiburg to find itself in the place that leads to the Champions League instead of Leipzig. Also, if Slavia Prague and Shakhtar are the champions of their respective countries, it would suit Zvezda to experience a fiasco in the Champions League qualifiers. together with Dinamo Zagrebsince they are the only clubs that have a “stronger” coefficient than the Serbian champion.

In this way, Crvena Zvezda would “jump” into the third hat and could get the mentioned clubs from the beginning of the text as a potential rival in the group, while avoided names like Milan, Feyenoord, Porto, Salzburg, Rangers…

As for the first hat, it currently includes Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Napoli and Arsenal (there will also be winners of the Champions League and Europa League), while in the second, according to the current ranking, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Roma, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Leipzig. So, all the “terrible names” of European football, where Zvezda will look for as weak a rival as possible so that it can dream of going to the round of 16.

As a reminder, next season Serbia will have as many as five participants in UEFA competitions, three of which are safe in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. Check out how the hat predictions for the Champions League group stage draw currently look:

