Experts maintain that coffee consumption has influenced the development of political and economic ideas. More than 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed around the world every day, making caffeine, one of the substances present in coffee, the most widely consumed psychoactive drug on the planet. But how did coffee come to the world and, according to some authors and researchers, even influence the ideas that gave rise to the Enlightenment and capitalism? And is the habit of drinking coffee good or bad for your health?

The history of coffee dates back to ancient times, with the first historical records placing coffee plants in what is now Ethiopia. Legend has it that a herdsman noticed that his goats became happier and more active after consuming the fruit of the coffee tree, leading to the direct ingestion of the macerated grains by the individuals in the area. The Arabs quickly mastered the technique of planting and preparing coffee, and it became popular for its medicinal purposes and as a stimulant for monks during prayers and vigils.

Coffee as we know it today, roasted and ground, was developed in the 14th century. In the following decades, the custom of drinking coffee as a social ritual spread throughout Europe and the Middle East. Poets, philosophers, writers, and other intellectuals were early adopters of the practice, leading to cultural and philosophical debates.

The popularization of coffee consumption in Europe is believed to have played a role in the development of important ideas that shaped the world for centuries to come. Coffeehouses in England and Germany during the 17th and 18th centuries became “criticism centers” where public opinion was created and recorded, according to German philosopher and sociologist Jürgen Habermas. American writer Michael Pollan argues that coffee consumption served as fuel for new ideas, such as the Enlightenment, by promoting focused and linear thinking.

Historians maintain that the expansion of coffee contributed to movements such as the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. Anthropology professor Ted Fischer suggests a link between coffee and the Enlightenment, stating that the consumption of coffee became popular at a time when ideas about democracy, rationality, empiricism, science, and capitalism were emerging.

The demand for coffee altered the course of history in several countries, including Brazil. Coffee cultivation increased along with capitalist production, leading to the abolition of slavery in Brazil and the expansion of coffee production. Coffee consumption became a social ritual that fostered socialization and the exchange of ideas.

In terms of health effects, experts and health organizations generally indicate that moderate coffee consumption is safe and can even bring benefits. Caffeine, the main substance in coffee, acts as a psychostimulant by blocking adenosine receptors and promoting a feeling of wakefulness and focus. The effects of caffeine last between 15 minutes to two hours. However, exceeding the recommended limit of 400 milligrams of caffeine per day can lead to unpleasant symptoms such as insomnia, nervousness, and anxiety.

Epidemiological and experimental studies have shown positive effects of regular and moderate coffee consumption, including a reduced risk of mortality, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even some types of cancer. There are also studies suggesting that caffeine can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Overall, coffee consumption has had a significant impact on political and economic ideas throughout history, as well as on societal and cultural practices. While moderation is key, coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle.

