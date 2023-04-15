Home World How many boiled eggs can be eaten | Magazine
World

How many boiled eggs can be eaten | Magazine

by admin
How many boiled eggs can be eaten | Magazine

In the next few days, we will eat a larger amount of eggs, and experts advise us to take care of excessive intake.

Izvor: Shutterstock/FotoCuisinette

If you eat every day two to three eggs, your body will get enough choline, a vitamin that is the most important building block of our brain. Chicken eggs are rich in lutein, a substance responsible for clear and good vision. Biotin, vitamin B12 and proteins that improve digestion contribute to strengthening hair and skin. Phospholipids found in chicken eggs help eliminate toxins from the liver.

Still, what happens if we overdo it with eggs? Higher intake than intended can increase cholesterol. LDL cholesterol, better known as bad cholesterol, is carried from the liver to the arteries and body tissues. Researchers say this can lead to a buildup of cholesterol in blood vessels and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Egg yolks contain large amounts of cholesterol: according to the US Department of Agriculture, there are about 185 milligrams of cholesterol in a large eggwhich is more than half of the recommended intake dose.

The World Health Organization suggests a total of 300 milligrams per day. Serbian nutritionists also often talked about this, who pointed out that Easter eggs should be kept in the refrigerator for up to seven days, while a cracked egg can be kept for five days. Women are advised to eat two eggs a day, while three eggs are recommended for men, although they generally eat much more.

(WORLD)

See also  Green houses and the bursting of the real estate bubble: could it be the new subprime crisis?

You may also like

Gds: “Palermo, operation risk for Di Mariano: season...

A tax on dogs is being introduced in...

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida was rescued after an...

Bear alarm, Slovenia gives the go-ahead for the...

Ryanair and the world’s worst flight: accidents, reversals,...

Giampaolo Amato and the death of his mother-in-law:...

Avalanche in Valle d’Aosta: Bormio mourns Lorenzo Holzknecht,...

Daily horoscope April 15 | Fun

Ukraine latest news. Lula, the US stop encouraging...

The Weather in Sicily, drizzle and instability, stationary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy