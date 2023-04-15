When it’s cold outside and warm inside, lips dry out particularly quickly

Lips have no sweat or sebum glands to protect them from drying out. Due to the lack of a film of grease, they quickly become brittle and cracked, in the worst case they even burst open and bleed. The care of dry lips is all the more important.

When the outside temperatures drop and the heaters are turned up, our lips dry out particularly quickly. The skin begins to stretch, becomes rough and cracked – or even tears. This not only looks ugly, but is also very painful. Especially when the corners of the mouth tear and become inflamed. In addition to the icy cold outdoors and the warm indoor air from the heating, there can be other reasons that promote dry lips. What these are and how to provide your mouth with sufficient moisture is explained in more detail below.

The most common causes of dry lips



Not only temperature fluctuations contribute to your lips drying out. In fact, there are numerous reasons:

Your body doesn’t get enough liquid : If you don’t drink enough throughout the day, your lips will dry out. In addition, people who sweat profusely or suffer from diarrhea lose too much fluid.

if you under Stress standing, your body may shut down certain functions it considers less important. This also includes the production of saliva, which keeps the mouth and lips moist.

Usually serve care sticks to protect the lips from drying out. However, if you apply it too often, your lips can get used to it too much – and dry out as soon as you don’t use it.

Dry lips can also be a sign of a deficiency. Miss you Vitamin B2, Zink or Eisen this could be due to your diet – for example if you don’t eat meat, fish or dairy products.

Suffer from periodically Herpes? The viral disease is not only extremely annoying and painful, but also dries out your lips. Unfortunately, the infection cannot be stopped, but it can be easily treated.

Proper care for dry lips: this is how it works



Healthy drinking habits

To prevent your body from drying out in the first place, which would inevitably affect your lips as well, you should drink enough fluids – preferably in the form of water (sparkling or still) or unsweetened tea.

Natural lip care

Only use lip balms that do not contain mineral oils such as MOSH, MOAH and POSH. According to Stiftung Warentest, almost all natural cosmetic products are recommended, for example from Weleda, Sleeping or Sante.

Balanced nutrition

To prevent deficiency symptoms, you should eat a balanced and healthy diet. If you wanted to do without animal products, you can balance your vitamin B2 balance with vegetables such as kale, peas or broccoli. Iron is found in lentils, sesame or pumpkin seeds.

The best home remedies for dry lips



Cover your lips with a little olive oil – due to its moisturizing effect, it should make chapped lips velvety soft again, similar to a cosmetic grease stick.

Lubricate your lips with honey overnight – its antiseptic and antibacterial properties soothe minor inflammation. Manuka honey is even better.

Use a little oil and sugar to make a lip scrub. It is primarily used to remove small scraps of skin and to care for the lips.

You might also be interested in:



Those: Stiftung Warentest

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.