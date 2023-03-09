Here’s how many times a month men should masturbate!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds

One of the still taboo topics that accompany intimate relationships is masturbation in men. And while some do not attach so much importance to it, others know that they exaggerate, especially if they are addicted to pornography. Numerous studies have shown that a certain number of ejaculations on a monthly basis can reduce the risk of prostate cancer, which is also influenced by other factors such as obesity, cigarette consumption and processed foods with a high fat content.

But as with everything, it’s important not to overdo it. The question arises, how many times is it healthy to masturbate on a monthly basis. Scientists have finally discovered the number – at least 21 times. They surveyed 31,925 men over a period of 18 years and tracked how often they masturbated throughout their lives. The results showed that the stronger sex aims to experience climax, either through masturbation or with the help of intimate relations, at least 21 times a month.

Scientists claim that they do not yet know exactly why masturbation helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer, however, according to “IFLScience” some believe that ejaculating regularly flushes out toxins that can increase the risk of cancer. On the other hand, a recent study published this year found that some men are “ashamed” to masturbate. And given the numerous studies, there is no need for that.

Simply, it is a completely natural action!

