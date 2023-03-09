Strong winds at Sydney, in Australiathey turned part of a sail into a wrecking ball. Wind gusts up to 27 knots which forced to stop theAustralia Sail Gran Prix, on the second day of racing. Last February 19, the day to which these images refer, the wind destroyed the canadian team pavilion. The gusts lifted the wing sail off the ground and threw it against a marquee, uncovering it, and destroying other structures on the base. Frightened team members and spectators fled.