World

Huge waves slammed into the Cornish coast as Storm Noa set in. Coastal areas in southwest England were hardest hit, with the National Grid reporting that hundreds of homes were left without electricity. The storm brought winds of over 60 mph (96.5 km/h) to the region.

April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023, 09:29 am

