“I will always be a Milan fan, I want to say ‘hello’ to football but not to you”- Corriere TV

Zlatan in his farewell greeting on the San Siro lawn: «Come on Milan, goodbye»

A celebratory video and many tears from the fans joined in the chants. This is how Milan wanted to celebrate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his farewell greeting on the San Siro lawn at the end of Milan’s victory over Verona. The Swede, welcomed onto the pitch by his team-mates who all wore the number 11 shirt for the occasion, then greeted the staff and managers before speaking in the center of the pitch, after receiving a special kit signed by all the Rossoneri. “I can’t breathe, but that’s okay. Many memories and emotions have passed inside this stadium – said Ibra, accompanied by the incessant chants of the fans -. The first time I arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time love. I want to thank my family and everyone close to me for their patience. I also thank the players, who have been my second family. I thank the coach and the staff for the responsibility they have given me. I thank the executives for the opportunity. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, making me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say “hello” to football, but not to you. Come on Milan, goodbye ».