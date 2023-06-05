Home » Udinese-Juventus | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Beto
World

Udinese-Juventus | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Beto

by admin
Udinese-Juventus | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Beto

Udinese will take the field in a few hours for the championship match against Allegri’s bianconeri. The official formations

After the comeback defeat against Salernitana, the bianconeri return to the field for the last match of the season against the Vecchia Signora. The Piedmontese are looking for victory to dream of the Europa League, but in the same way they want to try to end the season in the best possible way. Several defections on both sides, with Juve having to do without striker Vlahovic. In the meantime, let’s go to see the choices of the two coaches.

Udinese (3-5-1-1):Silvestri; Abankwah, Bijol, Guessand; Pereyra, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Thauvin; Beto. All. Subt

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Church, Milik. All. Allegri

Subtle’s choices

Sottil opts for the return of Beto from 1′, with Nestorovski who then takes a seat on the bench. In place of the suspended Zeegelaar, he’s back in the starting lineup amenities on the left wing. On the trocar he returns Thauvin, with Samardzic brought back into his wing-half role and Pereyra moved to the right lane. The French footballer will have a chance to prove his worth. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are Sottil’s words at the press conference <<

June 4, 2023 (change June 4, 2023 | 19:59)

© breaking latest news

See also  Men fleeing Donetsk to avoid the final confrontation

You may also like

From Wednesday 7 June “Di che pasta sei”...

Bitter land, today’s episode 4 June in streaming...

French media: NATO Secretary-General says Sweden has fulfilled...

Best Cities for Retirement | Magazine

Weather forecast Monday June 5, 2023 | Info

Napoli closes at an altitude of 90. Verona...

US-China, the appeal of Beijing’s new defense minister:...

Udinese – The match gallery: relive the season...

Israel, Netanyahu: “We will thoroughly investigate the death...

Radnički Niš beat Inđija and stayed in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy