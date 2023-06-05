Udinese-Juventus | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Beto

After the comeback defeat against Salernitana, the bianconeri return to the field for the last match of the season against the Vecchia Signora. The Piedmontese are looking for victory to dream of the Europa League, but in the same way they want to try to end the season in the best possible way. Several defections on both sides, with Juve having to do without striker Vlahovic. In the meantime, let’s go to see the choices of the two coaches.