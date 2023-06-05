Udinese-Juventus | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Beto

Udinese will take the field in a few hours for the championship match against Allegri’s bianconeri. The official formations
After the comeback defeat against Salernitana, the bianconeri return to the field for the last match of the season against the Vecchia Signora. The Piedmontese are looking for victory to dream of the Europa League, but in the same way they want to try to end the season in the best possible way. Several defections on both sides, with Juve having to do without striker Vlahovic. In the meantime, let’s go to see the choices of the two coaches.
Udinese (3-5-1-1):Silvestri; Abankwah, Bijol, Guessand; Pereyra, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Thauvin; Beto. All. Subt
Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Church, Milik. All. Allegri
Subtle’s choices
Sottil opts for the return of Beto from 1′, with Nestorovski who then takes a seat on the bench. In place of the suspended Zeegelaar, he’s back in the starting lineup amenities on the left wing. On the trocar he returns Thauvin, with Samardzic brought back into his wing-half role and Pereyra moved to the right lane. The French footballer will have a chance to prove his worth. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are Sottil’s words at the press conference <<
