The Blues of Antoine Dupont and Gaël Fickou, here against England, Saturday March 11 at Twickenham, face Wales at the end of the Six Nations Tournament. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

After ransacking the English temple of rugby, the Blues are returning home. A week after its impressive victory at Twickenham (53-10), the XV of France concludes, Saturday March 18, the 2023 edition of the Six Nations Tournament against Wales (3:45 p.m., to follow live on Le Monde .Fr). A last spring outing before the summer preparation matches. And, above all, a final trial run on the lawn of the Stade de France before starting “his” World Cup at home, in early September, against the formidable New Zealanders.

A l’issue du “fifth round of this Tournament”, as turned Raphaël Ibañez, general manager of the Blues, the French still aspire to raise their arms. But their defeat in Ireland, in the second match (19-32) and the hitherto immaculate course of the XV of Clover makes them cling to the hope of a burst of English pride in Dublin, to hope to keep their title. “We have a tournament to finish well and still have a hand on the trophy, even if it does not depend only on usunderlined this week Laurent Labit, the coach of the tricolor attack. It’s a great pleasure to find our audience and we want to stay on our dynamic. »

The message was hammered home to Antoine Dupont’s teammates as soon as they left the Eurostar, the day after the crunch: be careful not to focus too much on Ireland, a distant rival for the coronation, at the risk of forgetting the Leek XV. “We must not choose the wrong opponent and beat Wales. We want to focus on our destiny, the rest does not belong to us.insisted Fabien Galthié, Thursday.

The coach has not forgotten this time when his troops got lost in the calculations. At the conclusion of the 2021 Six Nations Tournament – ​​where a very large improved success would have won the Tournament – ​​Scotland left victorious from the Stade de France, while the Blues had nevertheless won the match. “We tried to go for more than victory and we ended up with a lost match”, summed up third-line Grégory Alldritt. To want to do too much… An unfinished score that the XV of France, which has since achieved the Grand Slam and beaten all the major nations of world rugby, does not wish to interpret again.

“This team has long martyred the XV of France”

Especially against this Wales. Winners in Italy last weekend, the teammates of captain Ken Owens, failing to convince, repelled the specter of the Wooden Spoon – which “rewards” the team having lost all its matches in the Tournament. Still, the Welsh remain stuck in extra-sporting concerns: the professional future of several executives remaining uncertaina few weeks after the players threatened to strike ahead of the game against England.

And if Warren Gatland’s team – recalled as a duty firefighter on the bench in the fall of 2022 – has retained the backbone of those who won the Grand Slam in 2019 and 2012 under his command, the years have passed and the decline of the XV Leek seems inexorable.

“The performance of the French in England was fantastic”greeted the New Zealand technician on Thursday, stressing that he expected to see the Blues “obviously disappointed to have lost in Dublin” approach Saturday’s meeting with a knife between their teeth.

To face them, the Welsh boss chose to favor experience, a week after having greatly rejuvenated his team in Italy. He therefore recalled his grognards, like the second-line Alun Wyn Jones – 37 years old and seventeen Six Nations to his credit – or the opener Dan Biggar (33 years old). “By starting guys who have been great servants to Welsh rugby, the idea is to tell them: ‘Enjoy the moment, and savor it.’ For many of them, this could be their last meeting in the Tournament.exposed Warren Gatland, engaged in a renewal of the Leek XV, with a view to the World Cup… 2027.

Even if the Blues have the favor of the forecasts, the tricolor staff expects to see the Dragons arrive in Paris freed and devoid of any pressure. “We must not forget that the Welsh won the Tournament two years ago, and they were in a position to make the Grand Slam, but we took them away in stoppage time. It’s not far, two years »recalled Fabien Galthié, confessing to having “Always been impressed by this team, which martyred the XV of France for a very long time”.

After this final week of gathering before returning to their clubs for the end of the Top 14 and the European Cups, the French intend ” keep your feet on the ground “, said Grégory Alldritt on Wednesday. Rather than focusing on widening the gap – with a view to winning the Tournament –, “The objective is to build on our victory like last weekend, to restore the same intensity, to play just like we did at Twickenham”, extended the third line from La Rochelle. Before waiting, together in the locker room of the Stade de France, for a possible white smoke from Ireland.

The XV of France wins the 2023 Six Nations Tournament if… He wins with the offensive bonus point – at least four tries scored –, and if Ireland loses at home to England (start of the match at 6 p.m. in Paris), but without taking the defensive bonus – by a difference of less than or equal to seven points.

He wins with the attacking bonus and Ireland loses with the defensive bonus, but the Blues get a better point difference. Before the final day, the XV of Clover is at + 66; the Blues at + 46.