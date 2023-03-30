Sharon Stone established herself in Hollywood after her role in “Basic Instinct”. Although her share “exploded” after appearing in the successful film in 1992, in addition to many other disadvantages, the actress confessed that the salary was not commensurate with her performance.

Sharon Stone, 65 years old, revealed in the latest interview that the amount she received after filming “Basic Instinct” was only $500,000, compared to the $14 million she received by Michael Douglas.

“Michael Douglas earned $14 million. I only got $500,000. I was nine and he was a huge star,” Sharon Stone revealed. In addition, Sharon also recounted that one of the film’s producers insisted on calling her “Karen” from the very first audition, even though she knew very well what his name was. The humiliation continued throughout filming but also when she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role. Sharon claims this affected her so much that she crashed her car one day when she was leaving filming. “After 13 other girls were turned down, I got the part, and after nine months of auditions, the producer called me Karen. It affected me so much that I crashed my car. I came out of the filming, I didn’t realize when I hit the car”, confessed Sharon Stone.

