How the national team of Serbia and Montenegro broke up | Sports

Bojan Popović revealed the details that led to problems in the national team of Serbia and Montenegro before the 2005 European Championship.

Izvor: Screenshot/YouTube/Jao Mile podcast/MN Press

In 2005, the national team of Serbia and Montenegro had big goals at the European Championship. The championship was held in Belgrade, Novi Sad, Vršac and Podgorica, and home field advantage was seen as an important factor in the quest for medals. However, the complete opposite happened, a collapse and defeat in the round of 16 for the team led by Željko Obradović from the bench.

Many players talked about things not working as they should, and now he talked about it too Bojan Popović (40), former playmaker.

“The national team needs a game, the last preparation, two days before the start of the competition. Who are we going to play with? FMP. And here comes the fired-up FMP to play against a national team that is scattered and slowly disintegrating. Tied the whole game, FMP gets the national team“, Popović begins the story in the “Jao Mile” podcast with former basketball player “Mileto Ilić”.

He does not forget the details of that duel.

“A closed match, no recording, no score keeping, only the result. At one point near the end, someone makes a basket, Savanović rejoices, shouts ‘too, well done’. Gurović turned around and threw something at him like ‘What are you talking about’. Then Željko turned to Milan, asked him what happened, he said something about Savanović, so he explained that the boy was just happy, they scored a basket. Well, let him rejoice, but he should be slapped”added Popović and started to laugh.

Bojan Popović Source: Youtube/Jao Mile podcast

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

