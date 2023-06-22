Home » Drago di Vaia, how to get there and the footpaths in Trentino
Drago di Vaia, how to get there and the footpaths in Trentino

Il Drago di Vaia is exciting, but you have to wonder how to get there to see the dragon sculpture in Lavarone, Trentino. Because otherwise you risk a fine.
Marco Martalar’s great work made with 1,500 pieces of wood from trees felled during the Vaia storm of 2018 is now an international attraction and is making rural roads too crowded with cars, thus they were born 4 walking routes to visit it.

Drago di Vaia, how to get there and walking trails to see the dragon in Trentino

The Dragon of Vaia is located in Magrè, a hamlet of Lavarone and was created by the Venetian sculptor Marco Martalar, who also created the Cervo di Vaia. It is 6 meters high and 7 meters long and is truly suggestive, because dominates the surrounding plateau. It stands out in the valley like a sacred icon and strikes one’s attention deeply.Both in summer and in winter, both in the sun and in the snow. A monument to resilience and al courage; an ancestral corner that everyone likes, big and small. see the dragon and the scenery without crowding the car area.
In fact, the road is reserved for authorized residents, you cross private properties and there are no parking lots, so now you go on foot.
Those who don’t do it enter the area by car risks very high fines, as has happened to many tourists.

The 4 paths to see the Dragon of Vaia

Dragovia has 4 tracks. They start from 4 different points and converge towards the point of the dragon.
1. Path from Passo Cost
2. Path from Bertoldi
3. Path from Gionghi
4. Path from the Enchanted Lair

One has now appeared on Monte Bondone new sculpturealways in wood that fell due to the Vaia storm: one capra gigante, by the sculptor Francesco Avanzini. That he had already made the bear with the suitcase.
Recommended boots.
Photo Lavarone Green land

