How to clean pits of cherries and sour cherries | Magazine

See how to clean pitted cherries and sour cherries faster than ever!

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/FOOD & WINE

In order to get rid of pits easily and quickly, there is an ingenious trick. All you need is a glass bottle, stick or straw. A wine bottle is recommended because it has a narrower opening so that you can put fruit on it without it falling inside. The next thing you need to do is to put a cherry or cherry on the opening, first remove the stem, and then pierce it with a stick.

The stone will remain in the bottle, and you will have a fruit tree ready to eat or make a cake. In this way, you will do half the work for yourself and there will be no mess or stains on the table from cherries.

See how one chef explained it in the video:

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

