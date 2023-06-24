Home » How to clean pits of cherries and sour cherries | Magazine
World

How to clean pits of cherries and sour cherries | Magazine

by admin
How to clean pits of cherries and sour cherries | Magazine

See how to clean pitted cherries and sour cherries faster than ever!

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/FOOD & WINE

In order to get rid of pits easily and quickly, there is an ingenious trick. All you need is a glass bottle, stick or straw. A wine bottle is recommended because it has a narrower opening so that you can put fruit on it without it falling inside. The next thing you need to do is to put a cherry or cherry on the opening, first remove the stem, and then pierce it with a stick.

The stone will remain in the bottle, and you will have a fruit tree ready to eat or make a cake. In this way, you will do half the work for yourself and there will be no mess or stains on the table from cherries.

See how one chef explained it in the video:

(WORLD)

See also  The mother recognized the shot Ukrainian | Info

You may also like

He sneaks into his ex-wife’s house and hits...

What do we know about the Wagner group’s...

Udinese transfer market – Moncada is serious /...

programme, Gtt detours, timetables, prohibitions, ordinances, open museums,...

Dance to “Odyssey,” Beck and Phoenix’s Joint Theme

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin – Il Post

Sandro Tonali left Milan in tears Sport

MotoGP schedule Assen Holland live on TV8, SKY...

The Etnapark farm, owner in “mafia odor” was...

Festival B adds a good handful of artists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy