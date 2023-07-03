How to make money from fetish | Fun

Amelia reveals how she manages to earn several thousand euros a month!

A former nurse from London, Amelia, 28, puts hours and hours into making her feet look perfect for her army of followers and is now raking in a fortune from fetishes. Amelia revealed how she manages to earn several thousand euros a month.

Of course, as in any business, it takes time and effort, and Amelia spares neither. As fetishes have recently become the number one way to get rich through adult sites, this former nurse also followed that logic.

“It only took me a few weeks of creating content to realize that I could make serious money. In less than six months, I’ve already made thousands from those unlocking my collections and sending tips. That’s without even taking into account custom requests,” explains Amelia, who takes her job very seriously.

“I don’t shoot in a hurry just to get it over with. I know what my fans really want. I tell the story of what I did with my feet, how I felt, how I know it will make them feel… This makes fans are coming back for more,” she adds. He says that he goes for a pedicure every Sunday and has a lot of foot massages.

Amelia, which earns over 5,000 euros per month, she had all kinds of requests. One fan asked to put lotion on her toes while chanting her name, while another wanted baked beans on her feet. But, the strangest request she had was more than food on your toes.

“It was definitely when I painted faces on my toes and acted out a scene with them. I think they want to see me take care of my feet. But like I said before, anyone can just take a quick shot of some pretty feet, and what I offer is more is an experience. I take into account the wants and desires of the individual,” points out Amelia.

Before she turned to the world of feet, she was actually a nurse who earned around 2,300 euros a month. Although she didn’t have to quit her job, she still decided to work full-time and sell ‘luxurious’ photos.

“It might sound stereotypical, but I felt incredibly overworked and underpaid for the work I was doing. I was constantly having to work extra shifts just to make sure I could pay the bare minimum. I knew I had to do something other than just make more money money, but also in order to have a balance between work and private life and give priority to my own well-being,” she said.

