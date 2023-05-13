Home » Huge celebration in the dressing room VIDEO | Sport
Krupa became the champion of Republika Srpska for the fourth time in the club’s history.

Source: Twitter/Mondo.ba Sport

The team from Vrbas canyon reached the unattainable “plus 13” points four rounds before the end of the um:tel First League RS season with a victory over Famos (2:0).

With that, Vladimir Ilić’s chosen team, who congratulated everyone in the club and expressed the hope that the trophy will be an incentive for a higher rank, ensured their appearance in the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A big celebration followed in the dressing room with the accordion player, who refused to take money and honored the champions with Miroslav Ilić’s song “Greet her, greet her”…

Take a look…

