Huge celebration in the dressing room VIDEO | Sport

Krupa became the champion of Republika Srpska for the fourth time in the club’s history.

The team from Vrbas canyon reached the unattainable “plus 13” points four rounds before the end of the um:tel First League RS season with a victory over Famos (2:0).

With that, Vladimir Ilić’s chosen team, who congratulated everyone in the club and expressed the hope that the trophy will be an incentive for a higher rank, ensured their appearance in the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A big celebration followed in the dressing room with the accordion player, who refused to take money and honored the champions with Miroslav Ilić’s song “Greet her, greet her”…

