Human Resource Machine free game | MobIT

Don’t miss out on grabbing the eighth game Epic is giving away this holiday season.

Izvor: Epic Games Store

After two days during which Epic Games was giving away AAA titles, we doubt anyone was convinced that this streak would continue, and that expectations for December 26th were back to normal. Today on the menu is – Human Resource Machine.

They say don’t look at a gift in the teeth, but you really shouldn’t be disappointed. It’s a charming puzzle game that uses office space to teach you basics of programming.

You start Human Resource Machine as an employee in a bureaucratic company, each level represents a specific task, and your job is to program a tiny worker to carry it out through 11 different commands.

The puzzles are simple at first, and increase in difficulty over time as new commands and more complex tasks are introduced.



See description

Programming basics has never been so much fun: Grab the latest Epic game absolutely free

Hide description

Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Steam / Human Resource MachineNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

The impressions of gamers are more than good – as many as 94% of players rated Human Resource Machine on the Steam platform positively. However, the critics were not so fond of it, so the game achieved a score of 78/100 on the Metacritic website.

If you want to learn the basics of programming in a fun way, you can download the Human Resource Machine game at Epic Games Store platformi until December 27 at 5 p.m.

Human Resource Machine trailer Source: GOG

Share this: Facebook

X

