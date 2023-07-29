Home » Hungary won the world championship in water polo | Sport
World

by admin
The biggest rival of the Serbian national team in history, the Hungarian water polo team, is the new world champion!

What a final of the World Water Polo Championship we watched! After Serbia unfortunately lost the match for third place to the Spaniards in a match where “Furija” dominated, the Hungarians and Greeks only knew who the world champion was after the five-a-side. After the regular part, it was 10:10, and then after the penalty kick, Hungary won with 4:3! In the end, the scoreboard read Hungary – Greece 14:13 (4:2, 1:2, 2:3, 3:3, 4:3).

In the end, Hungary’s goalkeeper Soma Vogel was the hero of this victory as he saved as many as four penalties in a series of penalties, and after he saved the shots of Janis Funtulis, Konstantinos Juvecis and Stylianos Argiropoulos when he had Alexandros Papanastasiou’s ball in his hand, it was over!

Hungary took the lead at the beginning and it seemed that the Greek team had nothing to look for in this match, but the Hellenes managed to come back. Little by little, they entered the last quarter in a tie, and then both teams broke up. However, in the last eight minutes it was tied and had to go to the five-meter line, where the goalkeeper of Ferencvaros added four saves to his eight that he made in the game and thus brought the big gold to his team.

