Home » “Such a fire is the worst-case scenario at sea”
Business

“Such a fire is the worst-case scenario at sea”

by admin
“Such a fire is the worst-case scenario at sea”

What role do the e-cars that charge the freighters play in terms of fire risk?
In the current case of the “Fremantle Highway”, 500 electric cars are said to be on board. The fire load of such a vehicle is comparable to that of combustion engines. That is not the problem.

The batteries of the e-mobile are considered to be much more difficult to extinguish.
That’s right. It takes longer, uses a lot more water, and the chemical process that heats and ignites battery cells after damage works even in the absence of oxygen. This makes it much more difficult to fight the initial fire, because the ships do not have extinguishing systems that use a lot of water. Ships have CO2 or foam extinguishing systems. In particular, the CO2 extinguishing systems are not fast enough to effectively fight the incipient fire and this can cause a major problem. But that is only part of the consideration.

See also  "Inflation is a real threat if the Fed does not act it loses credibility"

You may also like

Mortgages shock increases, how much will the installment...

Lease VW Taigo privately: This is the current...

Government announces increase in fuel prices, subsidy to...

Mortgages shock increases, how much will the installment...

Eba-ECB bank stress test: the results of UniCredit,...

Facebook co-founder calls Tesla and SpaceX a ‘scam’

Meta (Facebook) is full of revenues: quarter above...

Overnight money and checking accounts: interest rates for...

With renewables, savings for 3,700 energy-intensive companies of...

Federal Employment Agency: Declining number of applicants –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy