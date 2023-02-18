Home World HVOB, La Paloma and La Plazuela in the news of the Embassa’t




We have been punctually announcing the news of the Embassa’t, Vallès Independent Festival, which will be held next May in Sabadell. Now we do it with a new list that includes some of the most attractive names, from Central European electronic music to WHOB live until Dove and many others.

the austrian duo WHOB top the list, but over the years days 19 and 20 of may he Catalunya Park (Sabadell) it will host a lot of performances by national and international big names. In the novelties we also find the already mentioned La Paloma, in addition to Abundance, Chica Acosta, Karne Kulture, La Paloma, La Plazuela, Maadraassoo, Rocío Saiz (Dj set) y Ven’nus.

All of them are added to the artists that we already knew and that are not wasted either. We could start with the Americans !!! (Chk Chk Chk) to continue with Biznaga, GAZZI, Jimena Amarillo, Julieta, La Élite, Lucient b2b Baldman, Mainline Magic Orchestra, Marina Herlop, Nahoomie, Pépe, Pol Batlle & Rita Payés y The Prado.

Now all that remains is to announce the winner of the new edition of the talent contest organized by the festival, Fábrica Embassa’t, which will open its call shortly. On the other hand, in addition to the season tickets, the festival is now selling family packs, season tickets for minors, the hotel pack and other options so that you can find the one that best suits you. you can find them all in this same link.

