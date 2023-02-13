“I’ll let intelligence and counterespionage speculate, I’m not ruling anything out.” Glen VanHerckgeneral of the American aerospace forces for North America, does not rule out the “aliens” hypothesis or any other explanation regarding the series of sightings of ‘high altitude objects’, three in the last three days, intercepted in cielo and culled by US Air Force e canadians. The last one, Sunday, octagonal in shape, was struck by a american fighter and destroyed while flying six kilometers high over the lake Huronbetween Michigan and the Canada. VanHerck therefore refer to an analysis thorough of intelligence experts regarding the origin of the phenomenon. “At this point – she declared – we take into consideration all the piste to identify each type of threat or potential threatunknown to us, which approaches the Nord America“. A few hours before New York Times he had cited administration sources Biden, to say that they had privately reassured that there had been no indications of “extraterrestrial activity”. “They are not here signs of presence of extraterrestrials or activity extraterrestrials linked to the sighting of unidentified flying objects shot down in recent days by the American air forces”, specified the Pentagon.

What do we know – Of the two ‘UFOs’ shot down on Friday and Saturday North American skies for now we only know that bothwithout apparent equipment spy, they were flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,000 meters), they had a cylindrical shape and the size of one Volkswagen Beetlewhile the spy balloon – equipped with surveillance equipment – ​​was as tall as three buses lined up and weighed over one tonne. If it were ascertained that even the last ‘UFOs’ belonged to the fleet of dozens of airships who have flown over five continents (Europa including) within the vast surveillance plan operated since 2018 by the Chinese military, one should wonder if Beijing has lost control of the program or is issuing a taunt. In any case Joe Biden could no longer attempt to sweep the first episode under the rug. And he should admit that the Chinese has been mocking the West for years by making leaps and bounds into the new frontier of ‘near space’ (the near space between the surface of the earth and low orbit), probably using Western technology.