by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 48 seconds ago

The managing director of Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali interviewed by TMW, expressed his opinion regarding the future of Giovanni Fabbian. The footballer boasts the interest of various teams especially in Serie B, after the excellent season played with Reggina.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo transfer market, Carnivals on Fabbian’s future: «I don’t think Inter will let him leave» appeared 48 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».