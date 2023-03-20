“For ten years all the time my actions have been read as if I wanted to go into politics: I have always said that I don’t I’m not interested in going into politics, I want to be a trade unionist“. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini on ‘Half an hour more’ with Lucia Annunziata on Rai3. “The confederal union in Italy does not replace the parties but wants to discuss on an equal footing”, he adds.

“In the coming days it is necessary to start a confrontation and a mobilization and we do not exclude anything both in street demonstrations and if there is a need for strike actions” he explains. “The fact that a prime minister has decided to come and discuss is the” recognition of an organization like ours “, says Landini on Giorgia Meloni’s participation in the union assembly, but the positions remain distant. ” We do not share the delegation of the government on taxation, and this is not only our opinion but also that of CISL and UIL and the next few days we will meet to decide what initiatives to take” because “there is a need to change that tax delegation”. “The government has presented a delegation who does not convince us, has not discussed it with us” and we ask “to open negotiations with the unions on both the tax authorities and pensions”.