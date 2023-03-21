I have. Mobile launches the new TV campaign, on air on the main television stations and on digital and social channels, which aims to invite people to enter the world of ho. Mobile with the claim “I have. and you?”, showing all the advantages offered to customers.

The campaign, which aims to reach a broad and intergenerational audience, is the result of the contamination of two worlds: traditional advertising on the one hand, and digital advertising on the other.

The simplicity is at the heart of ho’s offer. Mobile and it is possible to manage it entirely and comfortably from a smartphone via the official app “to.”: from activating the SIM in just 5 minutes by uploading a simple video-selfie, to the possibility of checking the remaining credit, renewing the offer, minutes, text messages and gigabytes still available, or recharging with a gesture.

Furthermore, customers, if they are not satisfied with the experience with ho. Mobile, can take advantage of the “satisfied ho. refunded”, thirty days after activation.

I have. And you?

Testimonial of the campaign is one of the most popular Italian creators, the twenty-seven year old from Bologna Fabio Faratiin arte Faffapixwho has over 13 million followers on TikTok.

In the TV campaign, the content creator “dives” into the logo ho. mobileand, as if it were a space-time gap, to then reappear in a parallel world sitting in an armchair surrounded by the advantages of the “all inclusive” that characterizes theoffer of ho. Mobilealong with transparency and simplicity.

The campaign also promotes the offer dedicated to all customers who switch to ho. Mobile from some operators, with unlimited minutes and text messages and 180 gigabytes for surfing at €7.99 a month. More information on the site of ho. Mobile:

The spot

CREDITS

UTOPIA

Creative team: Vincenzo Gasbarro, Paolo Perrone, Antonio Gigliotti, Sara De Carli, Federico Mucci